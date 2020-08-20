See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saint Paul, MN
Dr. Neli Augustson, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (3)
Dr. Neli Augustson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. 

Dr. Augustson works at Healthpartners Woodbury Pharmacy in Saint Paul, MN with other offices in Inver Grove Heights, MN.

    Healthpartners Woodbury Pharmacy
    8450 SEASONS PKWY, Saint Paul, MN 55125 (651) 702-5300
    Orthodontic Care Specialists
    5625 Cenex Dr, Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077 (651) 552-2600

  Regions Hospital

Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Hemorrhoids
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Hemorrhoids
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload

Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Hemorrhoids
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Abdominal Pain
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cluster Headache
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Plantar Wart
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Ulcer
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Valley Fever
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Aug 20, 2020
    Dr. Augustson is amazing to work with. She is compassionate, easy to talk to and very knowledgeable. She takes time to gather all the information needed and presents you with options. I absolutely love that she is part of my care team!
    — Aug 20, 2020
    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1528494564
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
