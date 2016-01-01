See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Corona, CA
Dr. Maria Betancourt, MD

Internal Medicine

Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Maria Betancourt, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. 

Dr. Betancourt works at Occmed in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.






Locations

    Corona Office
    770 Magnolia Ave Ste 2K, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 898-6600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Chest Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough

Treatment frequency



Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Dr. Maria Betancourt, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    
    NPI Number
    • 1780779371
    
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maria Betancourt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Betancourt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Betancourt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Betancourt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Betancourt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Betancourt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Betancourt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.