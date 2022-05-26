See All Urologists in Denver, CO
Dr. Nel Gerig, MD

Urology
3.5 (64)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Nel Gerig, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with University Of Colorado

Dr. Gerig works at The Pelvic Solutions Center in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    The Pelvic Solutions Center
    1601 E 19th Ave Ste 5500, Denver, CO 80218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0576
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Polyuria
Gonorrhea Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Polyuria
Gonorrhea Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening

Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Botox® for the Bladder Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Bacterial Prostatitis - Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Vulvar Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hypertonic Pelvic Floor Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Implantable Peripheral Neurostimulator Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Male Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Pelvic Floor Tension Myalgia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Tibial Nerve Stimulation (PTNS) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Pudendal Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spastic Pelvic Floor Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
ThermiSmooth™ Non-Invasive Skin Smoothing Treatment Chevron Icon
ThermiVa™ Non-Invasive Vaginal Rejuvenation Treatment Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vaginal Discharge Chevron Icon
Vaginal Dryness Chevron Icon
Vaginal Pain Chevron Icon
Vaginismus Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
Vulvar Vestibulitis Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (21)
    May 26, 2022
    pelvic pain is difficult for doctors to diagnose and I am grateful I found Dr. Gerig. I feel I have an expert on my side, open to whatever is going to help me, offering solutions, giving me hope. She stays updated on the latest research and communicates well, I would highly recommend her to anyone with pelvic pain.
    PM — May 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nel Gerig, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1912942889
    • University Of Colorado
    • University Of Colorado
    Dr. Nel Gerig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gerig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gerig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gerig works at The Pelvic Solutions Center in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Gerig’s profile.

    Dr. Gerig has seen patients for Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

