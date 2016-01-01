Overview

Dr. Nekee Pandya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Pandya works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.