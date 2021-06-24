Dr. Nejemie Alter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nejemie Alter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nejemie Alter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER.
Dr. Alter works at
Locations
Brownsville Children's Clinic4430 E 14th St Unit A, Brownsville, TX 78521 Directions (956) 544-5100
Rordriguez & Rodriguez PA4970 N Expressway Ste A, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 801-2501
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alter not only sees my two daughters but also sees me as one of his patients. Every time I take my children in, he always asks how I am doing, which is not something anyone ever asks a mom. My family and I have grown to love Dr. Alter and look forward to many more years at his practice! He respects my busy schedule and is willing to work around it for appointments, even if I call last minute, he is always willing to wait for me. He is kind and easy to talk to, he is always looking out for his patients best interest and makes it clear that his patients are his number one priority. I have switched doctors 3 times since having my three year old, but Dr. Alter is beyond amazing!
About Dr. Nejemie Alter, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL AUTINOMA DE MIXICO (ZARAGOZA) / FACULTAD DE ESTUDIOS SUPERIORES ZARAGOZA CARRER
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alter speaks Hebrew.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Alter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.