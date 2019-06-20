Dr. Nejd Alsikafi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alsikafi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nejd Alsikafi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nejd Alsikafi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago, Advocate Condell Medical Center, Loyola University Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.
Locations
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
2
Urology Specialists of Lake County (dba)3 S Greenleaf St Ste J, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I FIRMLY believe I would not be here today without Dr. Alsikafi! After spending over a week in Mayo Clinic Dr. Alsikafi took care of me immediately! This doctor treated me like family. I could never thank Dr. Alsikafi enough for his drive to solve a problem and having the expertise to complete what others wouldn't!
About Dr. Nejd Alsikafi, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649271123
Education & Certifications
- U C S F Medical Center
- University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alsikafi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alsikafi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Alsikafi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Alsikafi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alsikafi has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alsikafi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alsikafi speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Alsikafi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alsikafi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alsikafi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alsikafi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.