Dr. Neiza Prado-Galarza, MD
Overview
Dr. Neiza Prado-Galarza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Prado-Galarza works at
Locations
Nlp Behavioral Services LLC200 Village Center Dr Unit 7047, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 431-8075
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Neiza Prado-Galarza, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1689695918
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prado-Galarza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prado-Galarza works at
