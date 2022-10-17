See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Slidell, LA
Dr. Neilson Tran, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Neilson Tran, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Neilson Tran, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.

Dr. Tran works at Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore in Slidell, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
    105 Medical Center Dr # 2, Slidell, LA 70461 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 639-3777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?

    Oct 17, 2022
    Only a couple of times in my life have I found a physician who is as genuine and caring beyond what I believe we all hope for but never find. He has gone to great lengths to be there for me when he didn’t have to . I know his heart is in the right place and his goal is not about personal rewards but his genuine goodness to be a great Doctor. I consider myself very lucky to be his patient
    Michael G — Oct 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Neilson Tran, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Neilson Tran, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tran to family and friends

    Dr. Tran's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tran

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Neilson Tran, MD.

    About Dr. Neilson Tran, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093132938
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The University of Chicago - Chicago, IL (Pain Management)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation - New Orleans, LA (Anesthesiology)
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tran works at Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore in Slidell, LA. View the full address on Dr. Tran’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Neilson Tran, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.