Dr. Tran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neilson Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neilson Tran, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Health Center - Hancock, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.
Locations
Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore105 Medical Center Dr # 2, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 639-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Health Center - Hancock
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Only a couple of times in my life have I found a physician who is as genuine and caring beyond what I believe we all hope for but never find. He has gone to great lengths to be there for me when he didn’t have to . I know his heart is in the right place and his goal is not about personal rewards but his genuine goodness to be a great Doctor. I consider myself very lucky to be his patient
About Dr. Neilson Tran, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1093132938
Education & Certifications
- The University of Chicago - Chicago, IL (Pain Management)
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation - New Orleans, LA (Anesthesiology)
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
