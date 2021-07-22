See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Neill Videlefsky, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neill Videlefsky, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston and Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite.

Dr. Videlefsky works at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Cardiology in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
Locations

    Corporate Office
    2835 Brandywine Rd Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-2593
    Lawrenceville
    738 Old Norcross Rd Ste 110, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-2593
    Alpharetta
    3300 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 100, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 256-2593
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
  • Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atrial Septal Defect
Congenital Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Atrial Septal Defect
Congenital Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment

Treatment frequency



Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Fetal Heart Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 22, 2021
    I took my son to see Dr. Videlefsky to follow up because he had had Kawasaki Disease as a young child. Dr. Vedelefsky was very personable and made both my son and I feel comfortable. He was great at explaining things and my son (and I) really liked the simple but really helpful diagram he drew of a heart and the major arteries to explain my son's condition. The examination was thorough and we felt like Dr. Videlefsky covered all the bases. Other outstanding things to note were 1) he and his staff asked if it was ok for trainees/students to join Dr. Videlefsky and us during the visit (I've had situations with other doctors before where 3-4 extra people come in to a doctor visit unannounced), 2) the staff were all friendly, helpful, and courteous, and 3) my son and I were brought in quickly and my son got tested and we met with the doctor and his resident in a very timely way. We couldn't be more pleased!
    About Dr. Neill Videlefsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851300305
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Grady/Emory U
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Witwatersrand
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neill Videlefsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Videlefsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Videlefsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Videlefsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Videlefsky has seen patients for Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Videlefsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Videlefsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Videlefsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Videlefsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Videlefsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

