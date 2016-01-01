See All Dermatologists in Chicago, IL
Dermatology
3 (19)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Neill Peters, MD is a dermatologist in Chicago, IL. Dr. Peters completed a residency at McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern. He currently practices at Medical Dermatology Associates Of Chicago. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Medical Dermatology Assoc of Chicago
    363 W Erie St Ste 350, Chicago, IL 60654 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 995-1955

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Intertrigo
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Intertrigo

Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • MultiPlan

  • Dermatology
  • 29 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1215912795
  • McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern
  • University of Michigan Medical School
2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(9)
