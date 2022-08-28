See All Plastic Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Neilendu Kundu, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neilendu Kundu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.

Dr. Kundu works at Kenwood General Surgery in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Wound Repair and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Health - Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons Kenwood
    4750 E Galbraith Rd Ste 207, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 686-5392
  2. 2
    Anderson Hospital - Rehab Unit
    7500 State Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 624-4500
  3. 3
    The Jewish Hospital - Mercy Health
    4777 E Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 686-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
  • Mercy Health-West Hospital
  • The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 28, 2022
    From the moment I met Dr. Kundu he’s done nothing but impress me with his professionalism as a surgeon, in addition to his warm, compassionate bedside manners, and above all he’s very respectful. He was honest and realistic with me about my expectations. I knew he was the surgeon for me. At the consultation I had lost 95lbs. He explained what my options were and how I would get the best results (of course that’s what I wanted.) I went ahead and agreed for him to perform a Panniculectomy, Fleur-de-lis Abdominoplasty with tightening of the muscles, and a Bilateral Mastopexy. Overall the procedure itself went incredibly well, honestly beyond my expectations. Now that I am 2 days away from my 4-week mark, I am standing upright, walking normally, feeling absolutely no pain, and my scar lines are healing nicely (honestly, so much better than I anticipated.) Dr. Kundu has changed my life in so many ways and I would not want to experience this process with any other surgeon and office staff.
    Jennifer Slominsky — Aug 28, 2022
    About Dr. Neilendu Kundu, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750518304
    Education & Certifications

    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    • Plastic Surgery
