Dr. Neilendu Kundu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Neilendu Kundu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Mercy Health - Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons Kenwood4750 E Galbraith Rd Ste 207, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 686-5392
Anderson Hospital - Rehab Unit7500 State Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 624-4500
The Jewish Hospital - Mercy Health4777 E Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 686-3000
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
From the moment I met Dr. Kundu he’s done nothing but impress me with his professionalism as a surgeon, in addition to his warm, compassionate bedside manners, and above all he’s very respectful. He was honest and realistic with me about my expectations. I knew he was the surgeon for me. At the consultation I had lost 95lbs. He explained what my options were and how I would get the best results (of course that’s what I wanted.) I went ahead and agreed for him to perform a Panniculectomy, Fleur-de-lis Abdominoplasty with tightening of the muscles, and a Bilateral Mastopexy. Overall the procedure itself went incredibly well, honestly beyond my expectations. Now that I am 2 days away from my 4-week mark, I am standing upright, walking normally, feeling absolutely no pain, and my scar lines are healing nicely (honestly, so much better than I anticipated.) Dr. Kundu has changed my life in so many ways and I would not want to experience this process with any other surgeon and office staff.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Kundu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kundu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kundu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kundu has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Wound Repair and Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kundu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
