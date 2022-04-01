Dr. Neil Zemmel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zemmel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Zemmel, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Zemmel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Henrico, VA. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Zemmel works at
Locations
Richmond Aesthetic Surgery11934 W Broad St Ste 200, Henrico, VA 23233 Directions (804) 423-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
Ratings & Reviews
100 percent satisfied with the results of both my surgeries. Dr. Zemmel is an amazing surgeon.
About Dr. Neil Zemmel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Med College of Virginia
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- The College of William and Mary
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zemmel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zemmel accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zemmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zemmel works at
Dr. Zemmel speaks French.
193 patients have reviewed Dr. Zemmel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zemmel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zemmel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zemmel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.