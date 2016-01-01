Overview

Dr. Neil Weiner, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Weiner works at South Florida Nephrology Consultants in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.