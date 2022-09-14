Dr. Neil Waravdekar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waravdekar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Waravdekar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Waravdekar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Waravdekar works at
Locations
Frederick Medical & Pulmonary Assoc.7115 Guilford Dr Ste 202, Frederick, MD 21704 Directions (301) 663-5922
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr. Waravdekar and this practice to others.
About Dr. Neil Waravdekar, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1780685784
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waravdekar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waravdekar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waravdekar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waravdekar works at
Dr. Waravdekar has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waravdekar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Waravdekar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waravdekar.
