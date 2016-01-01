Overview

Dr. Neil Vora, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center, Medical City Mckinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Vora works at Allergy Ear Nose & Throat Clinic - Camille A Graham MD in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.