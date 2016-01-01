Dr. Neil Vora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Vora, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Vora, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center, Medical City Mckinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Dr. Vora works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy Ear Nose & Throat Clinic4521 Medical Center Dr Ste 400, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (469) 207-3033
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Medical City Mckinney
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vora?
About Dr. Neil Vora, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871525709
Education & Certifications
- Milton S Hershey Med Center
- Milton S Hershey Med Center
- Milton S Hershey Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vora accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vora has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vora works at
Dr. Vora has seen patients for Otitis Media, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vora speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vora. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vora.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vora, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vora appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.