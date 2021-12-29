Dr. Neil Troffkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troffkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Troffkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Troffkin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Dr. Troffkin works at
Locations
Neurosurgical Consultants520 Mary St Ste 470, Evansville, IN 47710 Directions (812) 426-8410
Deaconess Orthopedic Neuroscience Hospital4011 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 426-8410Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Neurosurgical Consultants2200 E Parrish Ave Bldg D, Owensboro, KY 42303 Directions (270) 688-1770
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Troffkin?
Dec. 17,2020;I was lifeflighted to Deaconess Gateway where Dr. Troffkin was on call and saved my life. For that I will be forever grateful. I had an SAH because of that I had severe vasospasms which Dr. Troffkin fixed I developed hydrocephalus
About Dr. Neil Troffkin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1083672703
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
