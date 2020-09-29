See All Cardiologists in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Neil Trask III, MD

Cardiology
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Neil Trask III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Duke University - School of Medicine|Duke University School Med|Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and McLeod Seacoast Hospital.

Dr. Trask III works at Carolina Health Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Carolina Health Specialists - Specialties
    945 82nd Pkwy Ste 3, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 487-0613
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand Strand Medical Center
  • McLeod Seacoast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Treatment frequency



Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Select Health of South Carolina
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 29, 2020
    Knows what's gone on, going on and going to happen. I am also a doc and know the same - but Dr Neil is spot on.
    Lauch McKay — Sep 29, 2020
    About Dr. Neil Trask III, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861488710
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University|Emory University Affiliated Hospital
    Residency
    • Parkland Mem. Hospital Dallas|Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Duke University - School of Medicine|Duke University School Med|Duke University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
