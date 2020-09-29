Overview

Dr. Neil Trask III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Duke University - School of Medicine|Duke University School Med|Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Grand Strand Medical Center and McLeod Seacoast Hospital.



Dr. Trask III works at Carolina Health Specialists in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.