Dr. Neil Tran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Tran, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
Mission Heritage Medical Group26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 230, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 542-8004
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Tran for over 10 years. This man is a true gem. He listens, he is incredibly smart and discovered things about my health that other Doctors missed. I am so lucky to have him as one of my healthcare providers. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Neil Tran, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1316096688
Education & Certifications
- Va Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypoglycemia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tran speaks Vietnamese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.