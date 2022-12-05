See All Hand Surgeons in Cumming, GA
Dr. Neil Tarabadkar, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (86)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neil Tarabadkar, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.

Dr. Tarabadkar works at Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic in Cumming, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic
    2860 Ronald Reagan Blvd Ste 300, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 355-0743
  2. 2
    Peachtree Orthopedics
    11800 Amberpark Dr Ste 200, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 355-0743
  3. 3
    Peachtree Orthopedics
    1505 Northside Blvd, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 977-7777
  4. 4
    Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic-northside
    5505 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 355-0743
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Forsyth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (82)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 05, 2022
    I highly recommend Dr. Neil Tarabadkar. He is not only highly professional, he also sincerely cares about his patients. I fell and fractured a bone in my hand. These Bennett fractures often require surgery but he thought there was high probability that I could recover without it - and I did! It took a long time (especially since I fell 2 more times since the initial accident) but I know I was well cared for and respected throughout to process. Both Dr. Tarabadkar and his PA were both excellent in all their interactions with me, giving clear explanations and answering any questions I had. The appointments were not long but I never felt rushed. Peachtree Orthopedics is very well-organized and efficient so the wait time from check-in, initial consult with aid, x-rays, and interaction with doctor goes like clockwork. At the time I submitted this, the listing did not show all locations where he practices so know he is often at the new Cumming location (free parking, close to 400).
    Bonnie E — Dec 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Neil Tarabadkar, MD
    About Dr. Neil Tarabadkar, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649545906
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
