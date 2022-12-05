Overview

Dr. Neil Tarabadkar, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Tarabadkar works at Peachtree Orthopaedic Clinic in Cumming, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.