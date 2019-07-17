See All Psychiatrists in Bingham Farms, MI
Dr. Neil Talon, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Neil Talon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Talon works at Neil S Talon MD in Bingham Farms, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neil S Talon MD
    Neil S Talon MD
30400 Telegraph Rd Ste 324, Bingham Farms, MI 48025
(248) 540-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cofinity
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jul 17, 2019
    Always there for me excellent at diagnosing my problem. Wonderful dr would recommend to anyone so strange there are excellent reviews then horrible reviews. To me this makes no sense. I guess people who can never be satisfied go on here. For me he was kind smart fun and terrific dr
    Stu — Jul 17, 2019
    About Dr. Neil Talon, MD

    Psychiatry
    47 years of experience
    English
    1851401368
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    University of Michigan
    Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Talon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Talon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Talon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Talon works at Neil S Talon MD in Bingham Farms, MI. View the full address on Dr. Talon’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Talon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

