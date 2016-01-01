Dr. Neil Tailor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tailor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Tailor, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Tailor, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions (855) 854-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Neil Tailor, MD
- Pediatrics
- 6 years of experience
- English
- 1083033757
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tailor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tailor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tailor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tailor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.