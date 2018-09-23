See All Podiatrists in Tamarac, FL
Overview

Dr. Neil Strauss, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, Broward Health Imperial Point and Broward Health Medical Center.

Dr. Strauss works at Brietstein & Strauss DPM, PA in Tamarac, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Foot, Ankle and Wound Specialists
    7421 N University Dr Ste 304, Tamarac, FL 33321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 692-6167
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • Broward Health Imperial Point
  • Broward Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Foot Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 23, 2018
    An amazing doctor. He his very knowledgable and caring. I would not have any other donor in the area provide care for me or my family except him.
    — Sep 23, 2018
    About Dr. Neil Strauss, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053319145
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Westchester General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
