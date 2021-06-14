Overview

Dr. Neil Soskel, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Soskel works at Neil B Soskel DO in Lynbrook, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.