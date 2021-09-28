Dr. Neil Soni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Soni, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Soni, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Viney Soni M.d. Apc9940 Talbert Ave Ste 101, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 545-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Soni was the answer to my prayers. I’ve been stuck with sucky pain management doctors because of my insurance. Finally a doctor that treats me like a real person. He explained more to me about my 2 surgeries than the surgeon himself. I’m so grateful for him. He is the “BEST”!!!
About Dr. Neil Soni, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soni has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Soni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soni.
