Dr. Neil Smerling, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (8)
Overview

Dr. Neil Smerling, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Port, FL. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Smerling works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in North Port, FL with other offices in Fairfield, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Millennium Physician Group LLC
    18659 Tamiami Trl Ste A, North Port, FL 34287 (941) 429-3416
    Altamed Medical Group-huntington Park
    425 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 (203) 259-7442

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Hypothyroidism
Overweight
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Hypothyroidism
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anosmia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 22, 2021
    He is an Excellent Doctor I will recommend him to everyone
    Melissa sargent — Oct 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Neil Smerling, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154367522
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New Britain Genl Hosp|U Conn
    Internship
    • Hospital Of Central Connecticut
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Smerling has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smerling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Smerling. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smerling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smerling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smerling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

