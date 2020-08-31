Dr. Neil Sink, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sink is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Sink, MD
Dr. Neil Sink, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sink works at
Saint Joseph Health System611 E Douglas Rd Ste 408, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 335-6440
Saint Joseph Health System5215 Holy Cross Pkwy, Mishawaka, IN 46545 Directions (574) 335-6120
- Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
He is so kind, so patient, and trust-worthy. I could not imagine how my pregnancy journey and delivery would have been without him. I hope he never leaves the area! After having my baby, I found myself feeling homesick for the regular appointments I no longer had with him.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1659509065
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
