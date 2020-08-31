Overview

Dr. Neil Sink, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sink works at Saint Joseph Health System in Mishawaka, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.