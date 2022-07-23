See All Registered Nurses in Edison, NJ
Dr. Neil Sinha, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4.5 (136)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neil Sinha, MD is a Registered Nurse in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hudson Regional Hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital.

Dr. Sinha works at Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Edison in Edison, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ and Hazlet, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Edison
    25 S Main St Ste, Edison, NJ 08837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 353-1994
  2. 2
    Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Clifton
    1117 US Highway 46 Ste 301, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 366-5715
  3. 3
    Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Hazlet
    226 Middle Rd Ste 4, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 289-8523
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hudson Regional Hospital
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • St. Mary’s General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anesthesia
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Anesthesia
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders

Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Ganglion Impar Block Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Medical Branch Block Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Piriformis Injection Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rhizotomy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Transforaminal Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Quality Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 136 ratings
    Patient Ratings (136)
    5 Star
    (120)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 23, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Neil Sinha for about 6 months for cervical and lumbar stenosis with arthritis and adrenal fatigue which I have had for 11 years and have been treated for by numerous pain. mgt. anaesthesiologists who after one or two procedures tell me they cannot help me. Dr. Neil is a most caring, kind, patient and understanding doctor who listens , explains, offers options in treatment and has impeccable credentials. He helps you to stay optimistic because he is positive in his approach and is on the cutting edge of new possibilities with pain problems I present. He is always there for you if you reach out to him. His whole staff ( office, surgical , nursing are wonderfully caring and concerned people who create a most comfortable environment for you). Thank you Dr. Neil Sinha and all. I can never do for you what you have done and continue to do for me in my pursuit of quality of life.
    Joann Ranalletti — Jul 23, 2022
    About Dr. Neil Sinha, MD

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1932433703
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Ohio
    Residency
    • Yale-New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, CT
    Internship
    • Cooper University Hospital, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Camden, NJ
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Sinha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sinha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    136 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

