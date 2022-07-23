Dr. Neil Sinha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Sinha, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Sinha, MD is a Registered Nurse in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hudson Regional Hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Dr. Sinha works at
Locations
Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Edison25 S Main St Ste, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 353-1994
Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Clifton1117 US Highway 46 Ste 301, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (862) 366-5715
Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Hazlet226 Middle Rd Ste 4, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (848) 289-8523Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hudson Regional Hospital
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Quality Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sinha?
I have been seeing Dr. Neil Sinha for about 6 months for cervical and lumbar stenosis with arthritis and adrenal fatigue which I have had for 11 years and have been treated for by numerous pain. mgt. anaesthesiologists who after one or two procedures tell me they cannot help me. Dr. Neil is a most caring, kind, patient and understanding doctor who listens , explains, offers options in treatment and has impeccable credentials. He helps you to stay optimistic because he is positive in his approach and is on the cutting edge of new possibilities with pain problems I present. He is always there for you if you reach out to him. His whole staff ( office, surgical , nursing are wonderfully caring and concerned people who create a most comfortable environment for you). Thank you Dr. Neil Sinha and all. I can never do for you what you have done and continue to do for me in my pursuit of quality of life.
About Dr. Neil Sinha, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1932433703
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, Ohio
- Yale-New Haven Hospital, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, CT
- Cooper University Hospital, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Camden, NJ
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sinha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sinha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sinha using Healthline FindCare.
136 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.
