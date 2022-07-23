Overview

Dr. Neil Sinha, MD is a Registered Nurse in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hudson Regional Hospital, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Sinha works at Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Edison in Edison, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ and Hazlet, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.