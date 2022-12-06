Dr. Neil Simmerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Simmerman, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Simmerman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They graduated from BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Harper University Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Locations
Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 325-2839MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Harper University Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
*Dr. Simmerman is very personable. Further, although I am sure he is on a time schedule, I never feel rushed when I have my appointments.
About Dr. Neil Simmerman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French and Hebrew
- 1376704759
Education & Certifications
- BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
Dr. Simmerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simmerman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simmerman speaks French and Hebrew.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.