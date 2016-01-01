Dr. Neil Shneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Shneider, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Shneider, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown155 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Neil Shneider, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1477676161
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Longwood Neurology Program
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
