Dr. Neil Shneider, MD

Neurology
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neil Shneider, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tarrytown, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Shneider works at ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown in Tarrytown, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown
    155 White Plains Rd, Tarrytown, NY 10591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Evoked Potential Test
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Evoked Potential Test

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Neil Shneider, MD

    • Neurology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477676161
    Education & Certifications

    • Harvard Longwood Neurology Program
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Shneider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shneider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shneider has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shneider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shneider works at ColumbiaDoctors - Tarrytown in Tarrytown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Shneider’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shneider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shneider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shneider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shneider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

