Dr. Shibuya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Shibuya, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Shibuya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Kuakini Medical Center.
Locations
Neil Y Shibuya MD321 N Kuakini St Ste 507, Honolulu, HI 96817 Directions (808) 536-2285
Hospital Affiliations
- Kuakini Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Neil Shibuya, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1932292489
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shibuya accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
