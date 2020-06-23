Overview

Dr. Neil Sharma, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at Parkview Health in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.