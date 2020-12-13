Dr. Neil Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Shah, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Shah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Med Detroit Mi and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Orthopedic Associates at St. Joseph1608 S J St Fl 4, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 274-7504
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Very kind and caring doctor, explains everything well with pictures and videos
About Dr. Neil Shah, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1710270541
Education & Certifications
- Christine Kleinert Inst for Hand/Microvasc Surg
- Wayne State University School Of Med Detroit Mi
- Johns Hopkins University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
141 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.