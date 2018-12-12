Overview

Dr. Neil Shachter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bassett Medical Center, Cobleskill Regional Hospital and UPMC Western Maryland.



Dr. Shachter works at Mandell Cardiac Care Center in Delray Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.