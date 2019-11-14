Dr. Schiff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Schiff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Schiff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Waterbury Hospital.
Dr. Schiff works at
Locations
1
Connecticut Ear Nose Throat21 W Main St Fl 3, Waterbury, CT 06702 Directions (203) 574-3777
- 2 1 Pomperaug Office Park Ste 204, Southbury, CT 06488 Directions (203) 264-2909
3
Lindenman & Schiff Ear Nose and Throat Specialists PC1 Exchange Pl # 3, Waterbury, CT 06702 Directions (203) 574-3777
- 4 360 N Main St Ste 1, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 276-0422
5
Waterbury Hospital64 Robbins St, Waterbury, CT 06708 Directions (203) 573-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- Waterbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Good experience Dr and staff are very thorough
About Dr. Neil Schiff, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1831133800
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schiff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schiff has seen patients for Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiff.
