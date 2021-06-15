Overview

Dr. Neil Schaffner, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Community Hospital, East Alabama Medical Center and Russell Medical Center.



Dr. Schaffner works at Endocrinology & Metabolism Of E in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes Type 2 and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.