Overview

Dr. Neil Schachter, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Schachter works at Mount Sinai-National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.