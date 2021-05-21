Dr. Neil Schachter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schachter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Schachter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Schachter, MD is a Pulmonologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Locations
Mount Sinai-National Jewish Health Respiratory Institute10 E 102nd St # Tower, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He listens - this is so important. He cares about his patients and is very attentive.
About Dr. Neil Schachter, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1346272572
Education & Certifications
- Yale Lung Rsch Ctr
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schachter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schachter accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schachter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schachter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schachter has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schachter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schachter speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Schachter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schachter.
