Dr. Neil Salas, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Davie, FL. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Salas works at HCA Florida Institute for Women's Health and Body - Plantation in Davie, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pelvic Abscess and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.