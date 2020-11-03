Dr. Neil Salas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Salas, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Salas, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Davie, FL. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.
Locations
HCA Florida Institute for Women's Health and Body - Plantation7630 SW 34th Mnr Ste 335, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 476-1050
Institute for Women s Health and Body Plantation140 SW 84th Ave Ste D, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 476-1050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
HCA Florida Institute for Women's Health and Body3476 S University Dr Ste 335, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 476-1050
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor was very kind and patient. Felt very comfortable with him and I don’t usually with male doctors. Now I just want to go to him every time! The front desk was also so nice and so was the staff which is something you rarely find. I have not one bad thing to say about this place. Best experience I’ve had at a doctors office to be honest.
About Dr. Neil Salas, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1164620696
Education & Certifications
- Aultman Hospital- Northeast Ohio Medical University
- Monmouth Medical Center | George Washington University Medical Center
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salas has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pelvic Abscess and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salas speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Salas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.