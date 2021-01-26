See All Plastic Surgeons in Royal Oak, MI
Dr. Neil Sachanandani, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (2)
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Neil Sachanandani, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Sachanandani works at Beaumont Pediatric Neurology - Royal Oak in Royal Oak, MI with other offices in Rochester Hills, MI.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beaumont Pediatric Neurology - Royal Oak
    3555 W 13 Mile Rd Ste N120, Royal Oak, MI 48073
  2. 2
    Beaumont Medical Group Troy Gynecologic Oncology
    1555 South Blvd E Ste 390, Rochester Hills, MI 48307

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Wound Repair
Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 26, 2021
    Dr. Neil did my breast reduction surgery and let me tell you he is the BEST in the field and the BEST at what he does!!! I am HIGHLY SATISFIED AND I HIGHLY RECOMMEND HIM!!!! THANKS DR. NEIL!!!
    L. Brantley — Jan 26, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Neil Sachanandani, MD
    About Dr. Neil Sachanandani, MD

    Specialties
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1093943227
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    BARNES-JEWISH HOSPITAL
    Board Certifications
    Plastic Surgery
