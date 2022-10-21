Dr. Neil Rosenshein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenshein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Rosenshein, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Oncology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center and Meritus Medical Center.
Gynecologic Oncology Center At Berkeley2000 Foundation Way Ste 3650, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 596-5167
Meritus Gynecologic Oncology Specialists11110 Medical Campus Rd Ste 243A, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 665-4640
Mercy Medical Center301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9205Tuesday8:00am - 3:30pm
The Gynecologic Oncology Center at Mercy227 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9200Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- Meritus Medical Center
Dr. Neil Rosenshein did my hysterectomy after discovering possibly cancerous tumors. He was able to completely remove everything and came out to give my husband a report right after the surgery. He and his staff at Mercy Hospital are incredible, compassionate and professional.
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Rosenshein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenshein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenshein has seen patients for Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenshein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenshein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenshein.
