Dr. Neil Rosenshein, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Oncology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center and Meritus Medical Center.



Dr. Rosenshein works at Gynecologic Oncology Center At Berkeley in Martinsburg, WV with other offices in Hagerstown, MD and Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.