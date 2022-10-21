See All Oncologists in Martinsburg, WV
Dr. Neil Rosenshein, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Neil Rosenshein, MD

Oncology
4.5 (52)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Neil Rosenshein, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Oncology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center and Meritus Medical Center.

Dr. Rosenshein works at Gynecologic Oncology Center At Berkeley in Martinsburg, WV with other offices in Hagerstown, MD and Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Gynecologic Oncology Center At Berkeley
    2000 Foundation Way Ste 3650, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 596-5167
  2. 2
    Meritus Gynecologic Oncology Specialists
    11110 Medical Campus Rd Ste 243A, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 665-4640
  3. 3
    Mercy Medical Center
    301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 332-9205
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
  4. 4
    The Gynecologic Oncology Center at Mercy
    227 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 332-9200
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Berkeley Medical Center
  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Meritus Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Colposcopy
Hysteroscopy
Hysterectomy - Open
Colposcopy
Hysteroscopy
Hysterectomy - Open

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenshein?

    Oct 21, 2022
    Dr. Neil Rosenshein did my hysterectomy after discovering possibly cancerous tumors. He was able to completely remove everything and came out to give my husband a report right after the surgery. He and his staff at Mercy Hospital are incredible, compassionate and professional.
    — Oct 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Neil Rosenshein, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Neil Rosenshein, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rosenshein to family and friends

    Dr. Rosenshein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rosenshein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Neil Rosenshein, MD.

    About Dr. Neil Rosenshein, MD

    Specialties
    • Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134162738
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Rosenshein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenshein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenshein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenshein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenshein has seen patients for Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenshein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenshein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenshein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenshein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenshein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Neil Rosenshein, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.