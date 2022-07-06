Dr. Neil Rapoport, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rapoport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Rapoport, DPM
Overview
Dr. Neil Rapoport, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Moss Rehabilitaiton Hospital
Dr. Rapoport works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Philadelphia Podiatry Associates6641 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19119 Directions
-
2
Philadelphia Podiatry Associates7318 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19136 Directions
-
3
Philadelphia Podiatry Associates7516 City Ave Ste 10, Philadelphia, PA 19151 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rapoport?
Dr. Rapoport is an excellent Podiatrist. He listens to you with great intent, goes over your complaint(s) you have about your foot (feet) and explains what the problem is (or may be); remedies the problem(s) you have. Dr. Rapoport has a really wonderful bedside manner and explains everything that he is doing and is very thorough with his treatment(s). I highly recommend seeing Dr. Rapoport for any and all foot issues you may have. Dr. Rapoport also has a wonderful, friendly staff at his front desk. They are very concerned and helpful. If I ever have any other problems with my feet in the future, Dr. Rapoport will be seeing me again.
About Dr. Neil Rapoport, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1578517058
Education & Certifications
- Moss Rehabilitaiton Hospital
- Moss Rehabilitaiton Hospital
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rapoport has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rapoport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rapoport works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapoport. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapoport.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rapoport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rapoport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.