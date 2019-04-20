Dr. Neil Raff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Raff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Raff, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Dr. Raff works at
Locations
1
Integrated Quality Care Medical16040 78th Rd Ste 200, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions (718) 544-1444
2
Advanced Medicine of Mount Kisco37 Moore Ave Ste 37, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-7030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Top Doctor I totally Recommend Dr Neil Raff and David Zirkiev They are treatment me since December 2018 and each treatment making me feel better and more better each time I am overwhelmed with gratitude and pain free Thank you Both :)
About Dr. Neil Raff, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1134328818
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Raff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.