Dr. Neil Porter, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Porter, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.
Locations
University of MD Otorhinolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery PA16 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-4323
University of Maryland Medical System110 S Paca St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-3100
University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-3273Monday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Porter has been kind and compassionate while coming to see my son. He seems knowledgeable in his field. He was asked by a friend of mind to check out my sons case as a favor. He has come by every day on his own after reviewing the case.
About Dr. Neil Porter, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.