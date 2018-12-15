See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Neil Porter, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neil Porter, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.

Dr. Porter works at University of MD Otorhinolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery PA in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of MD Otorhinolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery PA
    16 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-4323
  2. 2
    University of Maryland Medical System
    110 S Paca St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-3100
  3. 3
    University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA
    22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-3273
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • University Of Maryland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myasthenia Gravis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Gait Abnormality
Myasthenia Gravis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Gait Abnormality

Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Michael Eckels — Dec 15, 2018
    About Dr. Neil Porter, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    32 years of experience
    • 32 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1386742872
    • 1386742872
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Porter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Porter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Porter works at University of MD Otorhinolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery PA in Baltimore, MD. View the full address on Dr. Porter’s profile.

    Dr. Porter has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Porter. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Porter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Porter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.