Dr. Neil Persaud, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Neil Persaud, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Douglas Hospital.
Ear Nose & Throat Plastic Surgery Center6130 Prestley Mill Rd Ste C, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (678) 838-3903
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Persaud was awesome! He was kind, caring, and compassionate. I’ve been to several other doctors and he is by far the best. I would highly recommend his care.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
