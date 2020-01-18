Dr. Neil Pearson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pearson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Pearson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Pearson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Oxford, CT. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine|University of Connecticut School of Medicine 1981 and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Dr. Pearson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group220 Main St Ste 2C, Oxford, CT 06478 Directions (203) 264-5911
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pearson?
I've been a patient for long time now and he is a very throughal, kind dr. Always explains everything. Never sent me on my way and said cant help me. I trust him completely and know he will find out exactly what my condition is. Would highly recommend this dr.
About Dr. Neil Pearson, MD
- Cardiology
- English, French
- 1255374112
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clin &amp; Med Ctr|Lahey Clin &amp;amp; Med Ctr
- Yale New Haven Hospital 1984
- Hospital of Saint Raphael 1982|Hospital of Saint Raphael/Yale New Haven Hospital
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine|University of Connecticut School of Medicine 1981
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pearson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearson works at
Dr. Pearson has seen patients for Heart Murmur, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pearson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pearson speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.