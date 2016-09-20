Dr. Pauker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Pauker, MD
Dr. Neil Pauker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
- 1 6801 Porto Fino Cir Ste 2, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 225-0874
In the twenty years I've been seeing psychiatrists for my chronic condition, Dr. Pauker remains in a class all of his own. His knowledge and compassion are unparalleled. And his staff is likewise amazing. Thank you!
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
