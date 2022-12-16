Dr. Neil Pathare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pathare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Pathare, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Pathare, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center, Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Chinese Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Pathare works at
Locations
NorthBay Health Orthopedics - Fairfield2500 HILBORN RD, Fairfield, CA 94534 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Medical Center
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Chinese Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pathare did a fantastic job on my rotator cuff surgery! Before surgery, my shoulder dislocated when I rolled over in my sleep or retrieved something from the floor or under my bed. Now that my recovery is complete, my shoulder is back to full strength and full range of motion. I can do everything I could do before I first dislocated my shoulder, including lift a full gallon of milk and open and close my car door. Besides being a wonderful surgeon, Dr. Pathare explained everything to me using words I could understand. He’s also very nice, approachable and caring. I highly recommend Dr. Pathare, I gave him five stars but I wish I could give him ten!
About Dr. Neil Pathare, MD
- Orthopedics
- 17 years of experience
- English, Marathi
- 1659532893
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- SUNY Downstate
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Tufts University
- Orthopedic Surgery
