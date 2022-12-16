See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fairfield, CA
Dr. Neil Pathare, MD

Orthopedics
5 (34)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neil Pathare, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northbay Medical Center, Northbay Vacavalley Hospital, Chinese Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Pathare works at NorthBay Health Orthopedics in Fairfield, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthBay Health Orthopedics - Fairfield
    2500 HILBORN RD, Fairfield, CA 94534

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northbay Medical Center
  • Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
  • Chinese Hospital
  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Broken Arm
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Osteoarthritis
Broken Arm
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 34 ratings
Patient Ratings (34)
5 Star
(32)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dec 16, 2022
Dr. Pathare did a fantastic job on my rotator cuff surgery! Before surgery, my shoulder dislocated when I rolled over in my sleep or retrieved something from the floor or under my bed. Now that my recovery is complete, my shoulder is back to full strength and full range of motion. I can do everything I could do before I first dislocated my shoulder, including lift a full gallon of milk and open and close my car door. Besides being a wonderful surgeon, Dr. Pathare explained everything to me using words I could understand. He's also very nice, approachable and caring. I highly recommend Dr. Pathare, I gave him five stars but I wish I could give him ten!
Chloe — Dec 16, 2022
Photo: Dr. Neil Pathare, MD
About Dr. Neil Pathare, MD

  • Orthopedics
  • 17 years of experience
  • English, Marathi
  • 1659532893
Education & Certifications

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Suny Downstate Medical Center
  • SUNY Downstate
  • Tufts University School of Medicine
  • Tufts University
  • Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Neil Pathare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pathare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Pathare has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Pathare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pathare works at NorthBay Health Orthopedics in Fairfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Pathare’s profile.

34 patients have reviewed Dr. Pathare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pathare.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pathare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pathare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

