Overview

Dr. Neil Patel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southlake, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Alliance.



Dr. Patel works at Spine Team Texas in Southlake, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.