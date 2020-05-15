Dr. Neil Patel, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Patel, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Crestview, FL. They graduated from Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, North Okaloosa Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Emerald Coast Podiatry & Wound Care Center120 E Redstone Ave Ste A, Crestview, FL 32539 Directions (850) 862-4119
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- North Okaloosa Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Neil treated my daughters ankle after a dance injury. No appointment but he waited at the office until we arrived. Highly recommended!
- Podiatry
- English
- 1760936827
- Western University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.