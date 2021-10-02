Dr. Ozer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Ozer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neil Ozer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Ozer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neil S Ozer MD PA3355 Burns Rd Ste 207, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 626-3355
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Jupiter Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ozer?
My husband and I have been in Dr. Ozer s care for 20 years and are extremely happy with his advice and care. Hope he never retires. It’s true his office is older but who cares? What matters is his professional advice and we trust him. We have recommended him to others and they have been very pleased as well
About Dr. Neil Ozer, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306800255
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ozer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ozer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ozer works at
Dr. Ozer speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ozer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ozer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ozer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ozer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.