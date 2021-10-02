See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Dr. Neil Ozer, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (23)
Call for new patient details
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neil Ozer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.

Dr. Ozer works at Neil S Ozer MD PA in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neil S Ozer MD PA
    3355 Burns Rd Ste 207, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 626-3355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Jupiter Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Wellness Examination
Bladder Infection
Cough
Wellness Examination
Bladder Infection

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Neil Ozer, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306800255
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ozer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ozer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ozer works at Neil S Ozer MD PA in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ozer’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ozer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ozer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ozer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ozer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.