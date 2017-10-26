Dr. Neil Oza, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Oza, DDS
Dr. Neil Oza, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LSU Health Sciences Ctr.
Office8913 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste C, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 766-7379
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Oza and his staff did an exceptional job on my teeth yesterday. They did an awesome job in creating a bridge I needed. I experienced no pain whatsoever during the entire process and I highly recommend him. He had to do quite a bit of drilling on a couple of teeth in an awkward area of my mouth, however his expertise, along with his assistant in doing this was quite amazing to me!!
- Dentistry
- 19 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1912003930
- VA Medical Center - Biloxi, Mississippi
- LSU Health Sciences Ctr
- Louisiana Tech University
Dr. Oza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oza accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oza speaks Gujarati.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Oza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oza.
