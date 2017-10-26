See All General Dentists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Neil Oza, DDS

Dentistry
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Neil Oza, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LSU Health Sciences Ctr.

Dr. Oza works at Oak Hills Dental Care in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    8913 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste C, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 (225) 766-7379

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Ameritas
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    CompBenefits Corp.
    Coventry Health Care
    Delta Dental
    Dental Network of America
    DenteMax
    Dominion Insurance
    Guardian
    Humana
    MetLife
    Principal Financial Group
    United Concordia
    UnitedHealthCare

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 26, 2017
    Dr. Oza and his staff did an exceptional job on my teeth yesterday. They did an awesome job in creating a bridge I needed. I experienced no pain whatsoever during the entire process and I highly recommend him. He had to do quite a bit of drilling on a couple of teeth in an awkward area of my mouth, however his expertise, along with his assistant in doing this was quite amazing to me!!
    Sharon in Ponchatoula, LA — Oct 26, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Neil Oza, DDS

    Dentistry
    19 years of experience
    English, Gujarati
    1912003930
    Education & Certifications

    VA Medical Center - Biloxi, Mississippi
    LSU Health Sciences Ctr
    Louisiana Tech University
